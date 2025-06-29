iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 53,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $172.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

