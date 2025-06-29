Convergence Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Convergence Financial LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Up 0.2%

ADBE opened at $385.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.23 and a 200-day moving average of $410.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

