Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $563.51 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

