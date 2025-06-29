Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $353.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.04 and its 200-day moving average is $312.49. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.