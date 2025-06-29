The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5,559.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 6.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $256,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GS opened at $690.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $694.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.32 and a 200-day moving average of $587.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

