Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $32.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 444,116 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,943,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.