San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $6.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 251,197 shares.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.67 million, a PE ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

