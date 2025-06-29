Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.08 and traded as high as C$7.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 1,602,358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.