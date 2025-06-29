3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,903.77 ($53.57) and traded as high as GBX 4,187 ($57.46). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 4,140.06 ($56.81), with a volume of 1,670,649 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($66.56) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,905.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of £39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 522 ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts expect that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3i Group news, insider James Hatchley sold 15,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.67), for a total value of £645,793.26 ($886,226.51). Also, insider Jasi Halai sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.67), for a total transaction of £259,120.59 ($355,592.96). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

