Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,812.52 ($38.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,250 ($44.60). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,216 ($44.13), with a volume of 1,261,098 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,944.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,812.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 94.23 ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halma

In other Halma news, insider Hudson La Force purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,288 ($58.84) per share, with a total value of £85,760 ($117,689.04). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.