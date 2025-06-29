Analyzing Archer Aviation (ACHR) and Its Peers

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Archer Aviation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2127 3302 120 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Archer Aviation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -7.99 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.70

Archer Aviation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Summary

Archer Aviation peers beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.