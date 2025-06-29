TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.