TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,036.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 267,775 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

