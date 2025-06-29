Convergence Financial LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

