TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,075,000 after purchasing an additional 190,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,052,000 after purchasing an additional 755,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2%

Zoetis stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.