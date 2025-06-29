Best Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – June 26th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Acuity are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance—ranging from hardware and tools to building materials and home décor. Their performance tends to track housing market conditions, consumer confidence and spending on do-it-yourself projects and professional upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,838,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,267. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $766.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.66. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.41. 3,329,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.68. 1,204,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,568. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.94.

Acuity (AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

AYI traded up $19.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.93. Acuity has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

