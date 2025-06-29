BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

