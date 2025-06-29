Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.9% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.67 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

