Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5%

CB opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

