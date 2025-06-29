Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.50 and its 200 day moving average is $582.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $619.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

