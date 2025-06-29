Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

