Root Financial Partners LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

