Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:FI opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.