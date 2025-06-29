Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shell by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

Shell stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

