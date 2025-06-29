Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) vs. Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Head to Head Review

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Fund Management has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 5 3 0 1.85 Jupiter Fund Management 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Resources and Jupiter Fund Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.48%. Given Franklin Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Jupiter Fund Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Jupiter Fund Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $8.48 billion 1.48 $464.80 million $0.68 35.08 Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Fund Management.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Jupiter Fund Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 4.65% 9.13% 3.74% Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Jupiter Fund Management on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

