Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) vs. OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Review

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) and OriginOil (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginOil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and OriginOil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 3.44% 23.31% 9.47% OriginOil N/A N/A -96.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50 OriginOil 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tetra Tech and OriginOil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than OriginOil.

Volatility and Risk

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginOil has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and OriginOil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.81 $333.38 million $0.69 51.65 OriginOil $5.54 million 5.16 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than OriginOil.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats OriginOil on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About OriginOil

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

