Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

