Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $661.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

