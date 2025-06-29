Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

