iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,474 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $141,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.