Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

