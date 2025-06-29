Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.05 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.05 ($1.06). 670,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,255,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.85 ($1.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 ($96.06) to GBX 6,000 ($82.34) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

