Convergence Financial LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $451,985,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $229,987,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

