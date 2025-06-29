Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BIV stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

