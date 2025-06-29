TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $438.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

