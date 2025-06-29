TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE opened at $513.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.54 and a 200-day moving average of $472.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DE
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.