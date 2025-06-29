TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $513.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.54 and a 200-day moving average of $472.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

