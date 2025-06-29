Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

