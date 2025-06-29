TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $145.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

