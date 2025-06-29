West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

