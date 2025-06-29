Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 119.48 ($1.64). 72,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 127,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.63).

Diaceutics Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of £100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.03.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (2.02) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diaceutics had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diaceutics PLC will post 1.0107919 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diaceutics

Diaceutics Company Profile

In other Diaceutics news, insider Peter Keeling sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.73), for a total value of £630,000 ($864,553.31). Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

