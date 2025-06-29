Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.0%

MELI opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,432.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,110.99. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.