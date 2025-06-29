Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.17. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $313.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

