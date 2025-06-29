Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. 240,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 275,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

