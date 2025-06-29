Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. 240,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 275,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.