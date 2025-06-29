BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

