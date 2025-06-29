SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.87. 10,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 44,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.
About SoFi Next 500 ETF
The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
