KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.49). Approximately 2,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.15.

KRM22 (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (3.60) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. KRM22 had a positive return on equity of 215.08% and a negative net margin of 82.68%.

In related news, insider Garry Jones purchased 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £1,009.28 ($1,385.04). Also, insider Alexander (Sandy) Broderick sold 22,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £8,040.90 ($11,034.58). 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

