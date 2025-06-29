Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, SK Telecom, NIP Group, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, enable or support the development of immersive virtual worlds—collectively known as the metaverse. They span hardware makers (e.g., VR/AR headsets), software and platform providers (gaming studios, social-VR environments) and infrastructure firms (cloud services, networking) whose products and services power 3D, interactive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $157.75. 258,593,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,381,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $295.26. 4,159,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,396. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

NASDAQ:EDHL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,450. Everbright Digital has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 543,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,774. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 1,269,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,941. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

