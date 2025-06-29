Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.