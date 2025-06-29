CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

GOOG stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

