Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $133,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.